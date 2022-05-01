Rema Celebrates Birthday With the Weirdest Photos and a Request

Happy birthday to Rema!

The Mavin star has turned a year older and to celebrate this feat, he took to his Twitter to share new monochrome photos of himself, along with a caption in which he shared his birthday wish.

“+1 lol. My birthday request – just listen to my Album at least once today, luv u bye hehe!” he said, and fans are already wishing him well and doing as he asked.

See the post that got them talking:

+1 lol. My birthday request – just listen to my Album at least once today, luv u bye hehe! ❤️🥳 pic.twitter.com/yrjutNILIL — REMA (@heisrema) May 1, 2022

