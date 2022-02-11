Rema Announces Debut Album Rave & Roses, Shares New Song “Calm Down”: Stream

Rema is set to bless his fans with his much-anticipated album, but first, he has given them a new single.

The Mavin superstar announced that his debut album Rave & Roses, which he calls “Afrorave,” is out March 25, and features contributions from 6lack, AJ Tracey, and Yseult, plus the previously released track “Soundgasm.”

Now he has dropped “Calm Down.”

“‘Calm Down’ is about the events that led me to finding love at the time,” Rema said in a statement to Pitchfork. “It started at a party where I saw a girl who stood out from other girls so I felt like shooting my shot. We spoke and danced… but her friends didn’t let me get any closer which killed the vibe, but afterwards when they weren’t there, we stayed in touch and hit it off.”

Listen to the new song:

