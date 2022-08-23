Rema Announces ‘Calm Down’ Remix with Selena Gomez

Rema and Selena Gomez’s friendship has birthed a musical collaboration between the duo.

The Mavin signee who is currently on the American leg of his tour has announced a remix of his hit song ‘Calm Down’ with the American singer and actress.

Taking to his Twitter, Rema shared that the highly anticipated remix will drop on Friday, August 26.

Calm Down with @selenagomez out this Friday, I can’t wait! Presave link in bio ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p0Jqu3G0l0 — REMA (@heisrema) August 22, 2022

Selena Gomez also shared a snippet of the remix via her Twitter handle.

An all new version of @heisrema “Calm Down” is coming 8/26-so excited for this one! https://t.co/bfrKPmh2Hk pic.twitter.com/QXGPV3yk0z — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 22, 2022

