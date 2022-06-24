Release Igbo people detained in Northern military facilities, IPOB tells FG

The group said the people were “secretly” arrested in Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi states and taken to military facilities in the North while some of them were killed.

IPOB in a statement released on Thursday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, titled ‘Nigeria Government And Her Nigeria Security Agents Should Release Igbo People Arrested And Detained In Wawa Military Barracks In Niger State -IPOB’, said the people were unlawfully abducted and moved to the North over a year ago.

The statement read in part, “The people were unlawfully abducted and moved to the North since one year ago, they were being detained incommunicado, all efforts made by their lawyers, family, and associates were rebuffed by Nigeria Government and her security agents in Wawa military barracks of Niger State.

“We hereby bring to global consciousness the attitude of the Nigerian police/Military in whose custody our Igbo people are denied of their fundamental human right.

“Both old and young men, women and ladies since their unlawful abduction without being charged to court, they are being prevented from contact with their families, friends, and colleagues, they also been hidden away from lawyers and denied access to legal services, human rights agencies assistance.

“We appeal to the International community to prevail on Nigeria Government and its security agents to discharge all the Igbo people unlawfully arrested without trial from the above-mentioned States because this act is a pure “human rights violation of a particular race” “racial profiling, violation of freedom of worship, discrimination, and persecution.

“The Nigeria Military, DSS, Paramilitary and Police must ensure that our Innocent Igbo citizens languishing in God-forsaken dungeon called Nigeria detention facilities in the Niger State of Nigeria be released and in good and sound health,” the statement added.

The group, therefore, called on the Federal Government to release the Igbos from incarceration in various confinement facilities in the Northern states.