Relationship Expert Blessing Okoro Updates Fans on Liposuction Journey

Blessing Okoro has opted to go under the knife for a more curvaceous body and is carrying her fans along.

The self acclaimed relationship expert has been feeding her social media followers daily updates on how she has been faring since she underwent the procedure.

Blessing has revealed that she is strong, healing nicely and has a healthy appetite, two days post-op. She added that she decided to make the journey as transparent as possible to educate folks about the myths and truths of liposuction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...