Wednesday, June 22, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Relationship Expert Blessing Okoro Updates Fans on Liposuction Journey

Blessing Okoro has opted to go under the knife for a more curvaceous body and is carrying her fans along.

The self acclaimed relationship expert has been feeding her social media followers daily updates on how she has been faring since she underwent the procedure.

Blessing has revealed that she is strong, healing nicely and has a healthy appetite, two days post-op. She added that she decided to make the journey as transparent as possible to educate folks about the myths and truths of liposuction.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: