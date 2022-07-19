Relationship Expert Blessing Okoro Grateful She Mended Fences with Ada Ameh Before Her Passing

Blessing Okoro is grateful that she was able to mend fences with Ada Ameh before her passing.

The relationship expert expressed her shock at the demise of the actress whose sudden death has shaken the entertainment industry by and large.

Taking to her Instagram page, Okoro who had a public tiff with the ‘The Johnsons’ star, mourned her while sharing a screenshot of the private apology she had sent her.

Blessing Okoro stated that Ada Ameh’s death hit her hard but she was grateful she had the chance to make things right.

“Your energy was so powerful and you fought like a tiger. Thank you so much for the laughter you put on our faces, thank you for all the entertainment. You are indeed loved,” she wrote of the late Benue native.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...