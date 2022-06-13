Relationship Expert, Blessing Okoro Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Onye Eze House Saga

Blessing Okoro is celebrating the third anniversary of her embarrassing Onye Eze House saga.

The self-professed relationship expert took to her Instagram page to mark the 3rs year of what she has termed her ‘survival’.

Posting the viral video from when she was arrested and cuffed after breaking into Onye Eze’s house to take a picture of his home and pass it off as her own, Okoro explained that she has shamed everyone who thought the incident would bury her for good.

Blessing Okoro added that her breakthrough began after the incident and she exerted the ultimate revenge by building her own home on two years.

She went motivational with her post, advising young folks not to give up.

