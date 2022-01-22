Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies By Suicide; Actress Calls Him a “Bright Light”

Regina King’s family is in mourning: her son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” said King in a statement obtained by THR. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

The cause of death was not provided, but People claims that Ian died by suicide.

King shared Ian with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

On the actress’ 50th birthday last year, Ian paid tribute to her, writing on Instagram: “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.”

Fans are wishing the actress well.

