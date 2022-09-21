Regina Daniels’ Son, Munir Begs for Forgiveness in Cute Video

Regina Daniels and her son had quite the cute exchange after she insisted the little man beg for forgiveness for naughty behaviour.

The actress shared the moment her two-year-old son, Munir, ‘forgave’ her after he broke his tennis rackets.

The mother of two who was delivered of her second son on the second birthday of Munir, posted a video via her Instagram on Tuesday, where she was seen scolding her son for breaking his rackets and she asked him to say, “I’m sorry mama, Forgive me, mama.”

Munir did but as he repeated the plea for forgiveness, he changed it to, “I forgive you,” which elicited laughter.

