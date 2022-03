Regina Daniels has shared her sure way of collecting money from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress and businesswoman revealed this via her Instagram stories on Friday, March 25.

Daniels posted a screenshot of a supposed conversation between a husband and wife which read, “Wife: I need 20k. Husband: I don’t have it now. Wife: Should I borrow from myself when you have you pay?” She added that this is exactly what she can do

