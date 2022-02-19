Regina Daniels Reveals How Ned Nwoko Keeps Her Life Stress Free

For Regina Daniels, one of the perks of being married to a billionaire is the fact that your stress level is reduced to the barest minimum as long as it’s something money can buy.

The actress and mother of one shared her her husband, Ned Nwoko ensured her recent trip to Asaba was hassle free.

Daniels noted that she had booked some jobs in Delta State si she needed to travel down there. She booked her ticket for the journey but her husband insisted that she take a private jet instead even though he’s out of town.

Regina Daniels disclosed that her husband had watched her book her flight but didn’t say anything until she was set to leave for the trip when he told her to go to the private wing as he had the plane waiting for her.

