Regina Daniels Ready to Splurge After Getting Huge Payday

Regina Daniels is pleased to let everyone know that she’s got that money and is ready to splurge on herself.

The actress and wife to billionaire business man, Ned Nwoko, shared new photos of herself on Instagram as she revealed that she was ready to hit the town to spend big bucks.

Daniels disclosed that she was especially in this mood after a figure with multiple zeros was deposited into her bank account.

“Some evenings you just feel like stepping out and spending some money especially after more zeros were added to your account,” she said

