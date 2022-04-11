Regina Daniels’ Mother, Rita Shocks Her With N5 Million for Dinner

Regina Daniels received a very pleasant surprise from her mother over the weekend and couldn’t but share it on Instagram.

The actress and mother of one who is married to billionaire business tycoon, Ned Nwoko, shared screenshots of her WhatsApp conversation with her actress mother, Rita Daniels.

The conversation was progressing normally when Rita decided to ask for Regina’s account details, stating that she wanted to send her something for dinner.

The younger woman provided her details and voila! She received a credit alert of N5 Million.

Regina noted that she was shocked by her mother’s largesse and at a point in the conversation, she asked if it was a joke. But her mother insisted that she wanted to as she was missing her “pride”.

