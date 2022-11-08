Regina Daniels Joins Husband Ned Nwoko on Campaign Trail

Regina Daniels is being the ever supportive wife and has joined her husband, Ned Nwoko on the campaign trail towards the upcoming elections.

The Nollywood actress and mother of two shared a video of herself and her husband via her Instagram page on Monday, November 7, as they sought to woo voters in Delta North Senatorial District.

Billionaire businessman, Nwoko, is seeking to return to the National Assembly to represent Delta North senatorial district on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and made sure he and his Mrs traveled in style to kick off the campaign.

Regina Daniels captioned a video of the duo, “Day 1 of our campaign for the senatorial seat Delta North.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...