Regina Daniels Gets Cash Gift of $100k from Husband

Celebrity

Regina Daniels is in her soft girl era, living the baby girl life with no end in sight.

The actress and mother of two who only a few days ago, was gifted huge stacks of cash by her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, while on a movie set, has received yet another mouthwatering gift.

Regina Daniels shared a screenshot of a credit alert of the sum of $100k, paid into her account by her hubby.

“Okay!!!! I can’t believe an alert of 100,000 usd was sitting pretty in my account since yesterday afternoon and I’m just discovering. This my husband has lots of mind blowing doings up his sleeve mehnnnn. Thank you,” she captioned the image.

