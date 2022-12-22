Regina Daniels Celebrates Billionaire Husband, Ned Nwoko on Birthday

Regina Daniels isn’t letting the day go by without publicly celebrating her husband, Ned Nwoko on his 62nd birthday.

The actress and mother of two, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 21, to heap high praises on her man.

Sharing photos of herself and her hubby, Regina noted that asides his many academic qualifications, philanthropy, achievements and others, he is an effortlessly funny man who makes her laugh all the time.

She added that he is a man worth emulating and has remained an amazing husband and father in the 4 years she has been married to him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...