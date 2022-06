Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko have welcomed their second child together.

The actress shared a stunning black and white photo from her maternity shoot on her Instagram page, where she announced the news.

Daniels who has an older son, Munir, revealed that her second child was born on the same date, June 29, as his older brother who clocks 2 today.

