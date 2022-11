Regina Daniels is married to a billionaire businessman, so it is expected that she’ll have a lot of domestic help.

The actress and mother of two shared a video of herself and her husband enjoying a car ride, on her Instagram stories.

In the clip while gisting with Ned, she mentioned that she doesn’t even enter the kitchen at all and wouldn’t know, on reference to something he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...