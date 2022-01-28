Regina Daniels Addresses Issue with Jaruma, Posts Receipts of Conversations

Regina Daniels has broken her silence if the current issue with former friend and business associate, Jaruma.

The actress and wife to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, addressed her family’s grudge with the Kayamata merchant, revealing that her arrest was not over the business agreement she had with the businesswoman.

Regina stated that Jaruma was arrested because if the lies and false claims she made about her husband, Nwoko and added that even in their business dealings together, the latter was deceitful.

Posting screenshots of some of the conversations they had regarding helping to promote Jaruma’s products, Daniels noted that she was only supposed to post content sent to her and not appear in any of the promotional ads.

She also added that the aphrodisiac merchant came up with a number of deceitful scenarios to make clients buy her products and wanted to involve her husband; all of these requests, she declined.

Regina Daniels stated emphatically that the arrest and remand of Jaruma had nothing to do with their now sour business dealings but a result of the various false and malicious publications against Ned Nwoko.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...