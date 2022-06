In keeping with the tradition of throwback Thursdays, Regina Askia traveled a few years down memory lane.

The former Nollywood actress who is now based in the United States, shared an old photo of herself and her husband, Rudolph, along with a recent one.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, Askia wrote; “Then and now! The years just keep on rolling! We thank God for his grace.”

