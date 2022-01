Regina Askia surprised one of her daughters with a brand new car.

The veteran Nollywood actress who now works as a nurse in the United States posted a video of Teesa receiving the surprise on her Instagram page.

Askia revealed that the car gift was a promise fulfilled for Teesa staying in college, getting a job and doing the right thing.

She offered a prayer of safety for her daughter and the car and requested her Instagram followers do same.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...