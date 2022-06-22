Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Regé-Jean Page Shuts Down Rumours of Return to Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton season 3 will not be seeing the return of the super hot and sexy Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset played by Regé-Jean Page.

Fans of the Netflix Regency-era hit series will recall that Page was a breakout star from season 1, but he only joined the cast in a short-term capacity, allowing him to move on to projects.

After being spotted out in Milan with former co-star Jonathan Bailey though, rumours began to swirl about Page’s potential reappearance in Bridgerton.

Regé-Jean Page however quickly put these rumours to bed on Instagram, writing:

“The boys are back in town. [heart emoji] (No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.)

“But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

