Reekado Banks Reveals He Lost the Original Files for Hit Single, “Rora”

Reekado Banks has shared details about his latest song which many people didn’t know.

Posting on his Twitter, the singer said that he and his production team lost the original files for this single, “Rora,” and had to find alternative solution to the problem.

“We lost the original files for Rora. Tried to re-record but it didn’t feel the same,” he said, adding, “We found the files 4 months later. Not sure why I’m saying that but blessed weekend my people.”

See his post:

