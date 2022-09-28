Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Reekado Banks loses mother

Nigerian music star, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, aka Reekado Banks, has lost his mother.

The Rora crooner made this known on his Instagram page.

Although he did not disclose the cause of her death, he called on Nigerians to put his family in their prayers.

According to him, she is survived by her husband, children, and siblings.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, confidant, and friend.

“Dorcas Olubunmi Solomon is survived by her husband, sisters, children, and grandchildren.

“We implore the general public to keep us in prayers at this difficult time. The Solomon Family.” the statement read.

