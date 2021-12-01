Red Notice Becomes Netflix’s Most Watched Film of All Times

Red Notice has snagged the tittle of Netflix’s most watched film of all times.

The action comedy which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in their bid to steal priceless art pieces from around the world, dethroned the 2018 movie, “Bird Box” to claim the title.

Bird Box” had a total of 282 million hours of viewing from but Red Notice shattered the record by accuring a staggering 328 million hours.

This feat officially makes “Red Notice” the #1 all time movie in streaming.

With 11 days still on the clock for this record breaking film and an incredible 92% global audience score, it might rake in about 350 million hours before its global run is over.

An excited Dwayne Johnson shared the new via his Instagram as he thanked everyone from around the world who has contributed to making this happen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...