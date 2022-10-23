Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78

Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, a major global business figure as a result of his energy drinks empire, has died aged 78.

Mateschitz was the driving force behind the establishment of what became the global market leader in energy drinks.

He used the fortune created by that to set up a Formula 1 team that has become one of the leading forces in the sport.

“It’s very, very sad, what a great man,” said Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner.

“What he achieved and what he has done for so many people, around the world in different sports, is second to none.”

Speaking to Sky Sports before qualifying at the US Grand Prix on Saturday, moments after Mateschitz’s death was announced, Horner said his team was determined to “do our best for him” in qualifying and in Sunday’s race.

“So many of us have to be so grateful to him for the opportunities he provided and the vision that he had, the strength of character and never being afraid to chase your dreams.

“That’s what he did here in Formula 1, proving that you can make a difference. We’re just incredibly grateful.”

Mateschitz’s death is not thought to threaten the future of Red Bull or its sister team Alpha Tauri.

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said he was “deeply saddened” and called Mateschitz “a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula 1 family”.

