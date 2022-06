Billboard is reporting that Metro Boomin’s mothe, Leslie Joanne Wayne, has been murdered by her husband who is not the record proucer’s father.

Per the report, the man killed her and then died by suicide; the incident happened on the night of Friday, June 3, just outside outside.

His identity has yet to be made public, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

We will return with more updates.

