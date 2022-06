Rebel Wilson has come out as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community in the month dedicated to celebrating Pridel.

The actress introduced the world to her girlfriend in a new Instagram post she put up on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Wilson posted a photo of herself and her lover with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” along with the emoji representing the LGBTQIA+ community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...