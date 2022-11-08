Rebel Wilson Announces the Birth of Daughter Via Surrogate

Just days after revealing that she is engaged to her partner, Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson has announced that she is a mum too.

The actress shared that she has welcomed her first child via surrogate, on her verified Instagram page on Monday, November 7.

Posting a photo of the adorable baby girl who was born this past week and has been christened Royce Lilian, who has joined her mums in the R’ club, Rebel Wilson expressed her thanks to everyone involved in the process which has been a long time in the making and especially her surrogate who gracefully birthed her daughter.

