Reality TV Star Who Sells Farts in a Jar Quits After Heart Attack Scare

Stephanie Matto has retired from peddling her farts after suffering a heart attack.

The 31-year-old reality TV star became famous after announcing that she makes more than $50,000 a week selling her farts, which she stores in a jar.

Explaining why she went into that trade, Matto said she “thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention.”

Now, after making $200,000 in sales, she has announced her retirement after a health scare.

According to NY Post, Matto was rushed to a hospital with chest pains she feared were symptoms of a heart attack, according to the outlet. And after a series of tests, she was told that her pain was the result of her steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs.

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments,” Matto told the press. “I was overdoing it.”

Apparently, she had squeezed out up to 50 jars’ worth of farts a week to keep up with demand – and even added protein shakes to her diet to make them more pungent.

“I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black-bean soup,” she said. “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart,” Matto told Jam Press.

“And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack,” she continued. “It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains,” Matto told the outlet, adding that she did not tell docs about her rear racket.

“I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business,” she said.

