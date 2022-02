Temitope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A is definitely the first love of his daughter, Zendaya’s life.

The Big Brother Naija alum revealed that the little girl has a cute pet name for him which she picked up from her mum, Bambam.

On their new reality TV show, ‘Uncut With BamTeddy, Teddy A tweeted that Zendaya calls him babe because she hears her mother call him that all the time.

“My daughter now calls me babe cos her mom calla me babe all the time around her,” he tweeted.

