Reality TV Star Josh Duggar Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Possessing Child Porn

Josh Duggar has been slammed with 12 years and seven months in prison.

The disgraced star of 19 Kids and Counting TV show was handed his sentence yesterday after months of being charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

TMZ reports he will serve his time at a prison in Seagoville, Texas or at a facility in Texarkana, Arkansas. He has been facing up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 per count.

This comes five months after he was convicted of downloading child porn, which prosecutors said included images of minors under the age of 12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...