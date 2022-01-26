Reality Star Jennie Nguyen Fired Over Racists Black Lives Matter Posts

Bravo TV took to their social media to announce that they fired Jennie Nguyen, one of the cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, for the racist posts she made on her social media.

The network said: “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

The statement continued, “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

This all started after posts resurfaced last week, showing the comment Nguyen made in 2020, including memes on Facebook that ridiculed the Black Lives Matter movement, containing phrases like “Violent Gangs,” “White Lives Matter,” and “BLM Thugs.”

Nguyen hasn’t yet addressed her firing, however, she addressed the posts and apologised on Instagram. “I thought I was speaking out against violence,” she wrote, saying that she has “since learned how offensive and hurtful [her] words were.”

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...