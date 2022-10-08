Real Warri Pikin Reveals Don Jazzy Gave Out Aso-ebi for Mother’s Burial Party for Free

Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin has revealed that for the best time ever, she got free aso-ebi.

The stand up comedian revealed this while talking about the burial party Don Jazzy held for his late mother on Friday, October 7.

Taking to her Instagram page to speak on the event which had celebrity guests from the entertainment industry present, she noted that when she received the aso-ebi, she requested for account details to transfer the money for the fabric. However, the person in charge revealed that Don Jazzy had left instruction that no one was to pay for it and even added souvenir.

