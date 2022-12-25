Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Real reason I shut Atiku/Okowa campaign office – Wike opens up

Politics

Bare two months to the 2023 presidential election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has explained why he shut down the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign office in Port Harcourt.

Wike said he sealed-off the campaign office because it was sited in Port Harcourt without government approval.

The Governor said he evoked Executive Orders 21 and 22 to give legal support to the sealing-off of the campaign office.

He disclosed this at the inauguration of the 17.2 kilometres-long Bori-Kono Road in Baen community of Khana Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, “A few days ago, Maeba and Abiye went to Igboukwu Street, D-Line (Port Harcourt) without the approval of the government to site a political office.

“We are talking about Executive Orders 21 and 22 that have now been taken over by the law passed by the State House of Assembly. We did not send the chairman of Port Harcourt council to go and bring it (the building) down. We have the power.”

The PDP has been embroiled in an internal crisis over the failure of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign his position to pave the way for a southerner.

Wike is aggrieved with the PDP’s leadership due to the rotation of key positions in the party.

PDP zoned its presidential ticket and the National Chairman to the North, while sidelining the Southern part of the country.

To this end, Wike and the integrity group have been agitating for the removal of Ayu as the PDP’s National Chairman.

Latest

Technology

TikTok mired in fresh spying row

0
TikTok has admitted that it used its own app...
Uncategorized

Ahora tenemos Una gran oferta de pruebas de que SensualSeekers.com Puede ser como Falso como senos de silicona

0
Sitio de Internet Detalles: ...
Politics

‘You’ve left us more vulnerable than when you came in’ – Kukah rips Buhari in Christmas message

0
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew...
News

Toll hits 15 from South Africa tanker blast

0
The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Technology

TikTok mired in fresh spying row

0
TikTok has admitted that it used its own app...
Uncategorized

Ahora tenemos Una gran oferta de pruebas de que SensualSeekers.com Puede ser como Falso como senos de silicona

0
Sitio de Internet Detalles: ...
Politics

‘You’ve left us more vulnerable than when you came in’ – Kukah rips Buhari in Christmas message

0
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew...
News

Toll hits 15 from South Africa tanker blast

0
The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in...
Uncategorized

3 indicaciones Él es engañando a usted

0
Nadie quiere disponible la alternativa su hombre son...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

TikTok mired in fresh spying row

Emmanuel Offor -
TikTok has admitted that it used its own app to spy on reporters as part of an attempt to track down the journalists’ sources,...
Read more

Ahora tenemos Una gran oferta de pruebas de que SensualSeekers.com Puede ser como Falso como senos de silicona

Emmanuel Offor -
Sitio de Internet Detalles: Price: 10 préstamos le permitirán transmitir 10 comunicaciones que puede retrasará $ 23,99...
Read more

‘You’ve left us more vulnerable than when you came in’ – Kukah rips Buhari in Christmas message

Emmanuel Offor -
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah has said that despite the many lofty promises of President Muhammadu Buhari, he is...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: