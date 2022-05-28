Saturday, May 28, 2022
Real Madrid win Champions League

Real Madrid have won a record-extending 14th European crown after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr scored the only goal of the final as Real sealed a Champions League-La Liga double.

Liverpool had several attempts on target but were frustrated by a brilliant goalkeeping display by Thibaut Courtois, the former Chelsea man tipping Sadio Mane’s attempt on to the post before keeping out Mohamed Salah late on with a superb one-handed save.

The final started 36 minutes after the scheduled 20:00 BST kick-off due to “security reasons” after pictures emerged in the build-up of huge crowds of fans queuing to get in the Stade de France.

For Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, it is a record fourth European Cup having twice win at Milan and previously at Madrid.

