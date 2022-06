Zendaya is celebrating her man, Tom Holland who is a year older today.

The actress posted a sweet message to her Spiderman co-star and boyfriend via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 1.

Posting a black and white photo of Tom embracing her in a hug, Zendaya wrote,

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3.”

