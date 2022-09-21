Reactions Trail Announcement that Banky W Has Signed Whitemoney to EME

Many comical reactions have trailed the announcement that Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Onoduenyi aka Whitemoney is now signed to Banky W and Tunde Demuren’s EME record label.

The news became viral after Whitemoney posted a photo of himself and the label owners smiling and shaking hands with the caption, “Now that we’re in good hands, let the music flow.

Netizens have reacted to the news with majority of their comments bordering on disbelief or comical though a few congratulatory messages made it to the timeline. See some of the reactions below.

BankyW about to mould Whitemoney to new Wizkid. pic.twitter.com/KN3jX2gKU0 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 20, 2022

I just cmae online and heared my king had been signed to @BankyW record label… Omo, my haters, come and see ooo.

CONGRATULATIONS WHITEMONEY#WhitemoneyXEME pic.twitter.com/SU5CVMpUZO — Whitemoney's beard 🧔💰💰/Phyna's 100mil 🎙️🎙️🎙️ (@__seczappeal__) September 20, 2022

Person say Banky W sign Whitemoney to teach Adesua how to cook😩🤣 — SEUN💫🌟 (@_oluwaseun9) September 20, 2022

Whitemoney once said if shouting will take you far Abeg Dey shout ooo😂😂😂😂 #bbnajia7 — InstaCute Barbie (@InstacuteB) September 19, 2022

I know Banky W has been trying to replace wizkid

But WhiteMoney ?? — 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) September 20, 2022

whitemoney in banky w's house tomorrow morning: pic.twitter.com/wRJqm3jYBw — kuz✞ (@kuz_chainz) September 20, 2022

Banky w sign White money at least If e no drop bangers e go cook banga 🤝

Can't loose all rounds 😂 — CD2 (@_C_D_2) September 20, 2022

They said that Banky W has signed Whitemoney into his Record Label EME and someone asked whether as a musician or as a chef. 😪 — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 20, 2022

Banky W: Whitemoney cook that thing Whitemoney: Ofe nsala or music pic.twitter.com/SF5xSQYbT4 — Shile 🍀Ux Designer (@Shileroyal) September 20, 2022

EME don sign WhiteMoney, Afrowail to the world 🙌🏽 — ✞ (@Deyvxxd_) September 20, 2022

Is this a joke or what Banky🤣🤣 so many talented artist out there but you chose Whitemoney? I guess it’s a photoshoot pic.twitter.com/K7sbKlpzjI — Gravity (new acct) (@antigravitylity) September 20, 2022

Meeennnnn!!! It’s the way all these newspapers and blogs are carrying my fave for me!! When you are blessed no one can stop ur shine!! Chief na don of grace ooo CONGRATULATIONS WHITEMONEY #Bbnaija#WhitemoneyXEME@itswhitemoney pic.twitter.com/DFn25RzAoA — Asa Whitemoney 🛡🛡🛡🌗🌗💰💰 (@amishantel) September 20, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...