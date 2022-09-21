Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Reactions Trail Announcement that Banky W Has Signed Whitemoney to EME

Many comical reactions have trailed the announcement that Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Onoduenyi aka Whitemoney is now signed to Banky W and Tunde Demuren’s EME record label.

The news became viral after Whitemoney posted a photo of himself and the label owners smiling and shaking hands with the caption, “Now that we’re in good hands, let the music flow.

Netizens have reacted to the news with majority of their comments bordering on disbelief or comical though a few congratulatory messages made it to the timeline. See some of the reactions below.

