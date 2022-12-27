Search
Reactions as Senator’s convoy kills Man, wife

News

Youths of the Akon-Itam community in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state have protested the killing of a couple by the convoy of the Senator representing Eket Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom South), Mrs. Akon Eyakenyi.

The incident occurred along the Calabar-Itu Highway as the Senator was returning to Uyo, the state capital from her campaign tour.

Senator Eyakenyi is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate and running mate to Pastor Umo Eno, the party’s flag-bearer in the upcoming polls in 2023.

One of the distraught youths, Comrade Utibe Inyang, said the convoy rammed into the couple who were on a motorcycle.

He said the convoy was trying to navigate the busy highway connecting the neighbouring Calabar, Cross River state.

According to him, what annoyed the people was the poor handling of the compensation package of N2 million allegedly given to the family to quell the case.

“The husband and wife killed by the convoy died and left behind three young children,” he said.

It was gathered some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), called to manage traffic at the scene, were injured and their patrol vehicle damaged by the residents.

The Corps Commander, Mathew Olonisaye, said only their vehicle was vandalised.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatoye Durosinmi, said calm has returned following fruitful negotiation.

He said for the timely intervention of the police, the youths were on the verge of torching some vehicles in the convoy.

