Reactions as Madrid down Liverpool to be crowned European Champions

Undoubtedly, Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris was the epic showpiece game that this season’s tournament deserved.

And Los Blancos sealed their 14th European crown thanks to Vinicius Jr’s close range finish in the second half as Thibaut Courtois was the star of the show.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, but no such goal came despite the efforts and instead it was Real Madrid who claimed their record-extending 14th trophy.

Having beaten Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in the knockout stages, few could begrudge Ancelotti and his side their moment in the spotlight.

Here are some of the reactions to a memorable night in Paris for Real.

PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool could well be the most difficult knock-out opponents any team has beaten on way to winning Champions League. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) May 28, 2022

Beat the Italian champions home & away in the groups.

Beat the French champions with MNM in the round of 16.

Beat the reigning European champions in the quarter finals.

Beat the English champions in the semi-finals.

Beat the “best team ever” in the final. Best CL winners ever. — ' DMF🇵🇹 (@DMFv2) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid beat PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool…. Ancelotti master class (so many Real players as well) wow — Mike Grella (@MikeGrella10) May 28, 2022

