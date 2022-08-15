RCCG Members killed on way back from Redemption Camp

Three persons have died and 13 others injured on Sunday evening when a car conveying them careened to a side of the road after it somersaulted following a burst tyre while on motion.

The Mazda bus marked APP 297 YC was conveying participants at the just-concluded 70th convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) when the accident occurred at Day Waterman College stretch of Abeokuta – Kobape – Siun road.

The spokesperson of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Endorsement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the crash, said it occurred around 5.22pm, TheNation writes.

Akinbiyi said the remains of the dead were evacuated to the morgue of State Hospital Ijaiye, Abeokuta while the injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

He said: “A survivor said the driver of the bus was on high speed and was cautioned by some of the passengers before one of the rear tyres burst and the bus somersaulted, falling on its side.

“Investigation confirmed that the bus was coming from Redeemed Camp and passengers were among the congregants who partook of the just concluded 70th Convention tagged Perfect Jubilee.

“Three (3) passengers, made up of two males and a female died in the unfortunate crash while 13 others made up of five male adults and 10 female adults were injured including the driver.”

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and admonished drivers to eschew speeding, used tyres and ensure their vehicles were properly maintained before embarking on any journey.

