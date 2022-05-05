Ray J Exposes Kim Kardashian, alleges Sex Tape Was Masterminded by Kris Jenner

Ray J is tired of narratives that portray him a a certain light and has come out to expose the Kardashians for pushing same.

The singer and businessman labeled a recent storyline on Hulu’s The Kardashians “a lie” referring to the story that he had a second sex tape featuring himself and Kim Kardashian and plans to release it.

The father of two sat down with DailyMail to clear the air and correct the narrative which he says has been a “burden” and “embarrassment” for him, to the point where he has felt “suicidal.”

“When I put on the comments that all of this is a lie, I didn’t mean Kanye coming to meet with me about some second sex tape.”

“I mean all of this is all a lie. From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

During the exclusive conversation with DailyMail, Ray J dropped bombshell details about the infamous tape, including that its 2007 release with Vivid Entertainment was a consensual partnership between him, Kim and Kris Jenner.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” Ray J said. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray J felt the need to come forward wotj his confession after an episode of the Kardashian where Kim was seen crying while speaking on the phone aired.

At one point she questioned whether Ray J stuck a dildo in her anus while she was asleep.

Ray J also shared screenshots of alleged messages between himself and Kim where she promised her team would release a statement to show him off in a positive light.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...