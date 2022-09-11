Ray J Accuses Kris Jenner of Taking Fake Lie Detector Test About Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Leak

Ray J has it all out for the Kardashians.

The singer took to his Instagram Live yesterday to accuse Kris Jenner of taking a “fake” lie-detector test in the recent episode of Late Late Show, where the 66-year-old mother-manager answered a series of questions while hooked up to a polygraph.

During the questioning, addressed the rumor that she helped leak Kim Kardashian’s infamous sex tape with Ray J. She insisted she had nothing to do with its release, and the examiner determined she was telling the truth.

Well, Ray J has shut it all down. On this live, he said it was Kris who orchestrated the leak.

“I don’t know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person. Period … You done fucked with the wrong Black man,” he said in Saturday’s video. “I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up.”

Ray J further slammed CBS for allowing Jenner to take the bogus lie-detector test, claiming its examiner had a history of shady practices.

“John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite,” he wrote in the caption. “… This is the dude Kris Jenner had ta her lie detector test to make me look like a liar. And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen! Everybody getting sued 4 defamation … I can’t wait to show you the truth.”

Shortly after, Ray J posted a 28-minute video in which he made more claims; he alleged that there were two versions of the sex tape.

