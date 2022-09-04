Ray J Accuses Kris Jenner of Almost Ruining Him: “You Masterminded Everything 4 Your Family and Tried to Ruin Mine”

Ray J took to Instagram to share some words for Kris Jenner amid the Kanye West drama that has dragged the Kardashian-Jenner name all over social media.

It all started after Kanye West shared screenshots of a text exchange with someone people assume is Kris Jenner; he has said that the family shouldn’t have say-so over his and Kim’s children, especially where they go to school.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” the text message from Kris read. “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

In his response, Kanye mentioned “Playboy and sex tapes” and urged this person’s “Clinton friends” to come get him. He also said in previous posts that Kris “made” Kim participate in a Playboy shoot.

“Pornography destroyed my family,” Ye wrote in the since-deleted posts.

Ray J decided to air his grievance in the repost on The Shade Room, accusing Kris of spreading “false stories” about him. He mentioned Steve Hirsch, the founder of the adult entertainment company Vivid Entertainment, which distributed the Kim K and Ray J sex tape in 2007.

“You masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh—you don’t think all mothers get stressed?” Ray J wrote. “Or you special huh? I know it’s old and I don’t care—this makes me sick—but God had my back and still does.”

See his post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...