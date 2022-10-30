Rashford heads United past West Ham

Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United as the Red Devils secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham to move above Chelsea into fifth in the Premier League.

Rashford reached the landmark with a header from Christian Eriksen’s ball just before half-time.

West Ham pressed in the closing stages as David de Gea made superb saves to deny Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma.

Victory for Manchester United means they go fifth in the table with 23 points, one place and one point below Newcastle but with a game in hand.

West Ham, meanwhile, are 13th on 14 points.

