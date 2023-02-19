Search
Emmanuel Offor
Rashford bags brace as United ease past Leicester

Marcus Rashford scored twice to continue his hot streak and help Manchester United overcome Leicester 3-0 in the Premier League.

Rashford is in the form of his career and is leading United’s resurgence, taking his tally to 24 goals for the season with strikes in each half at Old Trafford.

Both efforts were clinical finishes, latching on to passes from Bruno Fernandes and Fred before bearing down on goal and coolly slotting past Danny Ward.

Substitute Jadon Sancho finished off a fine team move to seal all three points for Erik ten Hag’s side, but it could have been a very different story.

Leicester created the better chances when it was goalless and their failure to find a way past David de Gea proved costly.

The Spaniard made a stunning reflex save to deny Harvey Barnes from close range and kept out Kelechi Iheanacho’s diving header with another superb stop.

Defeat ended Leicester’s three-game unbeaten run and an inconsistent season sees them remain in 14th place in the table.

