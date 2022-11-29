Rashford at the double as England thrash Wales to reach Last 16

Marcus Rashford inspired England to the victory required to top Group B with a comfortable 3-0 win over neighbours Wales.

Gareth Southgate’s men, who now face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday (19:00 GMT), dominated throughout and took full control after an uneventful first 45 minutes.

Wales manager Rob Page took the bold decision to substitute Gareth Bale at half-time, although the great talisman had only had seven touches in an anonymous display, but any hope the shock tactic would work was wiped out as England scored twice within six minutes of the restart.

Rashford fired a free-kick past Danny Ward following Ethan Ampadu’s foul on Phil Foden after 50 minutes, with the Manchester City midfielder then marking his return to England’s starting XI later by turning in Harry Kane’s cross at the far post.

Rashford added his second in the 68th minute, with a large slice of help from Wales keeper Ward who allowed a fierce shot to slip through his legs.

England top Group B with seven points, two points ahead of the United States who set up a last-16 meeting with the Netherlands by beating Iran 1-0 in their grudge match.

