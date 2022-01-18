Rapper Yung6ix Says Nigerians Earning in Naira have Lost 40% of Assets

Yung6ix did quite the financial analysis Inthe earning power of the Naira as compared to the Dollar.

The rapper who has been away in the US for a while now stayed that in the last 2 years, people earning in Naira have lost 40%of their assets.

Yung6ix managed to make it a celebrity thing with his tweet which says,

“While everyone else busy faking perfect celebrity lives let me keep it real with you guys. Every Nigerian who made it earning naira lost 40%of their net worth on the last 2 year. 10m (ngn) was $28,000 in 2019 now 10m (ngn) is $17,400. Food for thought.”

