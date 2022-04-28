Rapper Yung6ix Draws Difference Between Marital History of the Richest Men and Women

Yung6ix has taken time to look up similarities and differences between the richest people in the world.

The rapper shared his conclusions via his Instagram eon Wednesday, April 27 and they’re quite interesting.

First off, Yung6ix drew a comparison between the richest white man, Elon Musk and the richest black man, Aliko Dangote. He noted that both men had been divorced more than once.

He then went on to the richest white woman, Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers and richest black woman, Folorunsho Alakija and pointed out that are married and have never been divorced.

From his analysis, it is clear to see that rich men do not remain in their marriages while rich women do hence, his advice to men to support their women.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...