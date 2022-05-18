Rapper Yung Miami Brawls With Gina Huynh After Shares Photo of Herself Kissing Diddy

So, Yung Mami and Gina Huynh are fighting over Diddy.

The messy drama started after model Huynh shared a photo in which she is kissing Diddy, and this apparently riled Mami, who had been rumoured to be in a relationship with the man.

“Somebody please give this bitch some attention,” Miami wrote on Twitter shortly after. And while she didn’t name names, she gave details that made people believe she is targeting Huynh. “if anybody is seeking attention… BITCH ITS YOU,” and to “suck my dick.”

Huynh fired back in her IG Stories, writing, “why you so press mama… I though you was a City Girl.”

“Notice me please ass bitch go sit down,” Miami wrote. “WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous bitch I ain’t!”

Miami continued, writing, “Attention? Bitch I am the attention let’s be clear!” She went on to say that she wasn’t “arguing with no bitch that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house fucking on a billionaire! You freaky ass bitch!”

And in response to the “City Girl” comment, Miami wrote, “I am and that’s why I fuck with yo n—a & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post!”

See the exchanges:

Somebody please give this bitch some attention! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

Ian arguing with no bitch that got cheap ass lint ball carpet in they house fucking on a billionaire! You freaky ass bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

I am and that’s why I fuck with yo nigga & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 17, 2022

